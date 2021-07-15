GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 1,316.1% from the June 15th total of 103,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 70,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.07.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter.

In other GEE Group news, Director Darla D. Moore acquired 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $66,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Darla D. Moore acquired 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 369,099 shares of company stock worth $216,695. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 4,399.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GEE Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

