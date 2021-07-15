genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Up 2.9%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.99 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). Approximately 503,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,708,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.67).

The company has a market cap of £32.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.58.

genedrive Company Profile (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

