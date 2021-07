Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Shares of GEGYY opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.66. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

