General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

