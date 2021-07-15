Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,108 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1,079.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 181,721 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 107,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 106,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $790.90 million, a P/E ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.