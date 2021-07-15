Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 172,835 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 37,694 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 67,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 89,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $559.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

