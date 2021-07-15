Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 56,089 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 204,941 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.