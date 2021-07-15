Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.11% of New Senior Investment Group worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 209.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 191,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 326,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.37.

NYSE:SNR opened at $9.19 on Thursday. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $770.31 million, a PE ratio of -39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.07.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.