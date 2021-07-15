Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 141,267 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 306.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OAS. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

