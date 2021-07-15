Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 723 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Turning Point Brands worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 130,611 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $892.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

