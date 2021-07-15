Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
TSE:GEO opened at C$2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.77 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.54.
In other news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at C$241,920.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
