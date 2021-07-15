Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

TSE:GEO opened at C$2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.77 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.54.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Geodrill will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at C$241,920.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.