George K. Chow Acquires 3,100 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director George K. Chow bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,206.

TOT opened at C$4.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.60.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

