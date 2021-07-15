Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NYSE GTY opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. Analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Getty Realty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Getty Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

