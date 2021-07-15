GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.80

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €23.80 ($28.00) and last traded at €22.55 ($26.53), with a volume of 32028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €23.35 ($27.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.65 million and a P/E ratio of 48.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.73.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

