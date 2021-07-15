Gino Dellomo Sells 317,052 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Director Gino Dellomo sold 317,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $7,035,383.88.

Shares of BKI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.64. 11,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,184. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

