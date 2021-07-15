Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Dividend of $0.38

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3755 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOD. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.