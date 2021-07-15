Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 57,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 47.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,590,000 after buying an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $819.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,126.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.68%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOD. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

