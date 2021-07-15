Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

GBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $33.13 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

