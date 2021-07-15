GlobalBoost-Y Market Cap Reaches $649,461.64 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $649,461.64 and approximately $9,225.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,564.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.89 or 0.06009534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.21 or 0.01419961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00393906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00136621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00605012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.53 or 0.00400847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00313638 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.