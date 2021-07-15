GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $920.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report sales of $920.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.50 million to $920.99 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $806.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,864. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.