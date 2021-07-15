Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,054. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $106,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $125,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

