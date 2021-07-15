Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230,648 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $117,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.