Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.53. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 905,500 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on GSV shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Standard Ventures currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 82,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 272,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 308,469 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
