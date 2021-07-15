Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.53. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 905,500 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on GSV shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Standard Ventures currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 82,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 272,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 308,469 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

