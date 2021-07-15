Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 336.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $29,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $82.50 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $766.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

