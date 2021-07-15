Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 434,437 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 164.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Sunnova Energy International worth $28,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

