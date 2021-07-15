Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $32.01 Million Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,174 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $32,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,671 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 13.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 524,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 63,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.52 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

