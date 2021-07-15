Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of PVH worth $30,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 178.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.77. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.