Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 114,423 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $29,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after buying an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,759.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 183,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

WERN opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.