Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 150,401 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150,401 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Lamb Weston worth $31,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

NYSE:LW opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

