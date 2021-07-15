GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.55. 7,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,286,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $163,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,918 in the last ninety days. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 171.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoPro by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,989 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,818,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

