Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Grafton Group stock remained flat at $$17.26 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 0. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

