Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 306.40 ($4.00). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 305.60 ($3.99), with a volume of 920,825 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £295.80 ($386.46).

About Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

