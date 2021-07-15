GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Short Interest Update

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Morgan bought 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $132,342.00.

OTCMKTS GRRB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, IRA accounts, interest on lawyer's trust accounts, and other deposits.

