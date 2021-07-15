GravityCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $20,946.00 and $51.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00041136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00114159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00151021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,801.34 or 1.00009468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.24 or 0.00981925 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,988,777 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

