Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $83.01 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,377,384 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $83,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

