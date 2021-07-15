Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,139 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Humana worth $69,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.26.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $460.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.99. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

