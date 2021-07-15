Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 31,982 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Equinix worth $63,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $831.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $775.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

