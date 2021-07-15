Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 327,846 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 327,846 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of CVS Health worth $93,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $82.42 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

