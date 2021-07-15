Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cigna were worth $73,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,505 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $141,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184,095 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,003,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $236.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

