Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$40.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.55.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$37.12 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$23.55 and a twelve month high of C$38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.79. The company has a market cap of C$34.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.