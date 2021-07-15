Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.35. 905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,253. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $127.47 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.51.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.