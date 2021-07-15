Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Buys 6,597 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.94. 7,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,214. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

