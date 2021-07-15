Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.5% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

VDC traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.55. The stock had a trading volume of 92,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,007. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $187.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

