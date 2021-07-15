Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

NYSE TSM traded down $6.18 on Thursday, reaching $118.21. The company had a trading volume of 428,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,302. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $613.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

