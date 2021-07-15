Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 357.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

UNP traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $218.74. 14,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.61. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

