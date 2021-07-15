Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases 46,025 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,025 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises about 1.5% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EZU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,909 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

