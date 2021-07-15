Gregory P. Merk Sells 1,200 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total transaction of $265,668.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

