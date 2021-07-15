GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CEO Darren Lampert Sells 186,245 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CEO Darren Lampert sold 186,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,504.90.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

