GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.68 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.81.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

