Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Up 971.4% in June

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 971.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GSHHY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 3,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15. Guangshen Railway has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $681.04 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

