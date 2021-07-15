Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Up 971.4% in June

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 971.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GSHHY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 3,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15. Guangshen Railway has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $681.04 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

